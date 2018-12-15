Epizyme (EPZM) Trading Down 6.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 761,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 499,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The company has a market cap of $467.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $108,792. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,570,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 11.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,248,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 226,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,201,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

