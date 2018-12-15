Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equifax to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.60.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

