Equinor ASA (EQNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,319,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,964,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 117,224,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,306 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

