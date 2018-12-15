Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.26 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.02 and a 52 week high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.77 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.46%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Insiders purchased 37,121 shares of company stock worth $364,051 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

