ERA Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERA has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.02041498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00140578 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00172671 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031732 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ERA Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

