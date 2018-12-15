Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.48.

EPRT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mavoides acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $142,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Donlan acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $313,396.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,566,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

