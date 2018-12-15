Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $77.95 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00111823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinroom, Bithumb and Coinnest. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $388.54 million and $77.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.02612111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 106,788,886 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, EXX, CoinBene, Gate.io, YoBit, C2CX, Poloniex, Coinone, Kucoin, RightBTC, HBUS, QBTC, ABCC, Liquid, Korbit, BitForex, Bitbns, Exmo, Cryptopia, Coinhub, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Binance, Kraken, BCEX, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Coinut, Exrates, C-CEX, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Gatehub, Ovis, Bitfinex, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Coinnest, LBank, BigONE, Cryptomate, Koineks, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinroom, OKCoin International, Bitsane and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

