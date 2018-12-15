E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.28

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.28 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 198120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Joshua Weinreich bought 5,725 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson bought 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after acquiring an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

