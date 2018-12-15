Evertec Inc (EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 40,000 Shares

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,093,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,391.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 561,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.70.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23,929.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 637,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 634,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

