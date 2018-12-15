Exchange Income (EIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.41

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.41 and last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 125515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.41.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.38 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.24000024344753 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.07%.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.95 per share, with a total value of C$99,334.30.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

