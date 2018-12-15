Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,316,263 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 15,962,061 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,751,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521,981 shares in the company, valued at $22,312,241.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after buying an additional 834,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Exelixis by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,627,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 849,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after buying an additional 834,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

