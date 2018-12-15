Express Scripts (ESRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Express Scripts has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program also buoy optimism. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions are likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Introduction of Flex Formulary and myDataSense by the company are positive developments. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

ESRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ESRX stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $101.73.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Express Scripts by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Express Scripts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 435,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Express Scripts by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,305,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,396,000 after acquiring an additional 580,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Express Scripts by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,155,000 after acquiring an additional 360,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

