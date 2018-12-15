Extendicare (EXETF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, Other Canadian Operations, and Corporate Canada.

