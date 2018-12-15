Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,520 shares of company stock valued at $320,003. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 1,351,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

