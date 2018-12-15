F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $460,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,012 shares of company stock worth $8,473,168. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $54,839,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 619,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,197. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

