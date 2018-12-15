Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Friday. Deutsche Bank currently has a $195.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,773,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,941,510. Facebook has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,380 shares of company stock valued at $71,623,483 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $428,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

