Fairpointe Capital LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fairpointe Capital LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/fairpointe-capital-llc-decreases-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.