Falcon Oil & Gas (FOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18), with a volume of 11928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.05 ($0.18).

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

