Fantomcoin (FCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Fantomcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Profile

Fantomcoin (FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin.

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

