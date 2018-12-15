Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $153,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $354.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $269,069.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $73,013. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/farmers-national-banc-corp-fmnb-shares-sold-by-hbk-sorce-advisory-llc.html.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.