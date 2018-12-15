Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.70

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBSS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits.

