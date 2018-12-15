FB Financial Corp (FBK) Insider Christopher T. Holmes Purchases 300 Shares

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) insider Christopher T. Holmes bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $10,554.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FBK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,687. FB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.29.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). FB Financial had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FB Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 26.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 48.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

