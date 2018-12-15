Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $146.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

