Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $58.14 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,637 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,217 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $58,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a $201.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,346 shares of company stock worth $5,264,953 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.05 and a twelve month high of $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

