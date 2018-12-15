Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848,915 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.31% of IHS Markit worth $65,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/federated-investors-inc-pa-raises-position-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.