Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 57,890 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,890 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $61,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 66,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 416,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 57,890 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-57890-shares-of-danaher-co-dhr.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.