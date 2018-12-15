FedEx (FDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by strong e-commerce growth as well as a bouyant U.S. economy. In a bid to meet the surge in demand during the holiday season, the company announced the enhancement of its U.S. delivery by expanding its ground operations to six days per week throughout the year. The amended tax law is another positive for the company, on account of which the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. However, similar to the past few quarters, the company's earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2019 might be hurt by high costs. Detailed results should be out on December 18. High debt levels and trade-war related fears are also hurting FedEx. In fact, shares of FedEx have shed 24% so far this year. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.85.

NYSE FDX opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.10 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,626,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FedEx by 23,826.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,554,394,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 177.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 747,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $179,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,996,000 after purchasing an additional 474,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

