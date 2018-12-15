Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 463,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 122,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $31.52 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director John D. Rood purchased 31,200 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

