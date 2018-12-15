Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 29,889 Air Lease Corp (AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 178,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,566,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,742,000 after purchasing an additional 155,106 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,557,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after purchasing an additional 121,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 180,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,216,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

In other Air Lease news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,898,585.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

