Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Tenaris SA (TS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $229,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,302.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. Tenaris SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

