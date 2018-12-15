Financial Analysis: Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) vs. Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Allied Healthcare Products does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zimmer Biomet and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 8 13 0 2.48 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $134.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 22.42% 12.88% 5.95% Allied Healthcare Products -8.02% -19.00% -14.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.84 $1.81 billion $8.03 13.57 Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.23 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Allied Healthcare Products on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

