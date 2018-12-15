Financial Contrast: Tesco (TSCDY) vs. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 5.98% 23.79% 12.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tesco and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.63 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $30.18 billion N/A $2.11 billion $0.98 24.32

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tesco. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V beats Tesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,820 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 270 Walmart hypermarkets, 94 Superama supermarkets, 162 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores, and 10 Medimart pharmacies. The company also operates 522 Despensa Familiar and Palí discount stores; 94 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La Unión, and Más x Menos supermarkets; 133 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi Palí stores; and 29 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

