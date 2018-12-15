Financial Review: Carriage Services (CSV) versus Mobetize (MPAY)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Mobetize (OTCMKTS:MPAY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Mobetize shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Mobetize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 13.91% 10.80% 2.58% Mobetize -260.29% N/A -558.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carriage Services and Mobetize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobetize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.14%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Mobetize.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Mobetize’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $258.14 million 1.15 $37.19 million $1.39 11.13 Mobetize $440,000.00 23.07 -$1.44 million N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mobetize.

Volatility and Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobetize has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mobetize does not pay a dividend. Carriage Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carriage Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Mobetize on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 181 funeral homes in 29 states; and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mobetize Company Profile

Mobetize Corp. provides financial technology solutions and services to telecom and financial service providers in the United States and Canada. The company offers smartWallet, a solution that allows users to load funds in to their mobile wallet and access global mobile financial services; smartRemit, a mobile platform for money transfer solutions; smartCharge, which enables real time prepaid mobile top-ups to mobile phone and recharge transfers; and smartBill, a payments solution for bill payments to vendors. It also provides smartCard that enables users to move cleared funds from their smartWallet on to the MasterCard; and smartLoan digitized lending product that allows borrowers to apply for secured and unsecured loans to refinance credit card debt, student loans, weddings, or household projects. In addition, the company offers an online access to its customer relationship management and data analytics reporting systems for various transactions. Mobetize Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Blaine, Washington.

