Financial Survey: First Western Financial (MYFW) vs. Community Shores Bank (CSHB)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Western Financial alerts:

This table compares First Western Financial and Community Shores Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $61.05 million 1.59 $2.02 million N/A N/A Community Shores Bank $8.94 million 1.13 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Community Shores Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 5.98% 3.74% 0.39% Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Western Financial and Community Shores Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Community Shores Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Community Shores Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

There is no company description available for First Western Financial Inc.

About Community Shores Bank

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.