Financial Survey: MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) vs. MARUBENI CORP/ADR (MARUY)

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) and MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and MARUBENI CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MARUBENI CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MARUBENI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and MARUBENI CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.63 $5.05 billion $6.51 8.47 MARUBENI CORP/ADR $68.09 billion 0.18 $1.90 billion N/A N/A

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than MARUBENI CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and MARUBENI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80% MARUBENI CORP/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53%

Summary

MITSUBISHI CORP/S beats MARUBENI CORP/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw materials; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.; and Qatar Petroleum. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

