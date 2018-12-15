Financial Survey: SeaSpine (SPNE) vs. Accuray (ARAY)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeaSpine and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Accuray 0 3 1 0 2.25

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 2.33 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -6.42 Accuray $404.90 million 0.81 -$23.89 million ($0.28) -13.50

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -22.60% -30.81% -23.53% Accuray -5.79% -42.24% -5.17%

Summary

Accuray beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

