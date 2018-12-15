Financial Survey: Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. US Gold (USAU)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and US Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A US Gold $25.18 million 0.69 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -79.58% US Gold N/A -51.57% -49.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company's principal properties include the South Mountain project that covers an area of approximately 1,518 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho; and Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

