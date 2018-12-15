Finning International Inc. (FTT) Director Acquires C$120,250.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.05 per share, with a total value of C$120,250.00.

TSE FTT opened at C$23.97 on Friday. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.64 and a 52 week high of C$36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.14000013617399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

