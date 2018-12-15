FireEye (FEYE) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.52. FireEye shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 5204462 shares traded.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.28.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 4,828 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $96,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $57,734.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 711,966 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,643 shares of company stock worth $1,862,222. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $274,339,000 after acquiring an additional 579,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,137,591 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $274,339,000 after buying an additional 579,676 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,475,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212,043 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 939,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

