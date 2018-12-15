FireEye Inc (FEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. FireEye posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEYE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $115,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,275.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $57,734.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 711,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,222. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FireEye by 166.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. 4,469,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,212. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.28. FireEye has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.