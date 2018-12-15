First Analysis Weighs in on Avid Bioservices Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Investment analysts at First Analysis increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. First Analysis analyst now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). First Analysis also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 31.20%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

CDMO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.60. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.44.

In other news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 329.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 386.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $2,023,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

