First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

FFIN opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 126.5% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,775,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,394 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

