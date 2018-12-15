First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.61 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.73.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $111,210.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 127,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,102.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

