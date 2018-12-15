First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,279 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,279 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,638,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 684.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 591,574 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 909.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

KEY stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/first-republic-investment-management-inc-buys-41279-shares-of-keycorp-key.html.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.