First Solar (FSLR) vs. Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Financial Contrast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Solar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and Siliconware Precision Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 0 8 9 0 2.53 Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.96%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Solar does not pay a dividend. Siliconware Precision Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Siliconware Precision Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar -17.98% 1.29% 0.95% Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Siliconware Precision Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.94 billion 1.56 -$165.61 million $2.59 16.85 Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Siliconware Precision Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Solar beats Siliconware Precision Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators. The Systems segment provides turn-key photovoltaic solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Siliconware Precision Industries

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.