First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/first-trust-advisors-lp-decreases-position-in-valvoline-inc-vvv.html.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.