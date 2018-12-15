First Trust Advisors LP Sells 86,863 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,034 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,508. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $91.70 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

