First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $3,389,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tile Shop by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tile Shop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 33.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $558,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 513,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,821. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

TTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tile Shop to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tile Shop to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Tile Shop stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $288.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

