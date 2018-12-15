Fiserv (FISV) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 31,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 20.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.