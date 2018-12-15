Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $16.50 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.
About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd
There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund.
